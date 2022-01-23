Australia coach Covid-positive ahead of World Cup qualifier

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Australia coach Graham Arnold has tested positive for Covid-19

Australia coach Graham Arnold has tested positive for Covid-19 Creator: Manan VATSYAYANA
Australia coach Graham Arnold has tested positive for Covid-19 Creator: Manan VATSYAYANA

Australia's build-up to a crunch World Cup qualifier this week suffered a setback Sunday when coach Graham Arnold tested positive for Covid-19 and was forced into isolation.

Recommended articles

The Socceroos face Vietnam in Melbourne on Thursday with Arnold's deputy, former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen, taking the reins.

Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said no one else in the set-up had failed a test so far.

"Graham and the Socceroos staff have sacrificed a lot over the past year to guide the team on a qualification campaign in the middle of a pandemic," Johnson said, with Australia forced to play all their home games so far overseas.

"So it is extremely unfortunate that on the eve of this important home qualifying match Graham has returned his first positive Covid result.

"We are pleased that our thorough protocols picked up this result early so that the risk of infection to players and staff leading into match week was controlled."

After falling out of the two automatic-qualifying positions in their Asian group with a loss and two draws in their past three games, the Socceroos cannot afford a slip-up against Vietnam.

Only the top two countries from each of the two groups will book an automatic ticket for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the possibility of a fifth securing a spot through a play-off involving the third-placed teams.

Arnold said he had full faith in the players and his backroom staff.

"My staff and I have always planned that there could be a day that I might not be able to come to a match, so I believe with great planning and people in place, everything will run smoothly this week," he said.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: How should Nigeria line up against COVID19-hit Tunisia?

AFCON 2021: How should Nigeria line up against COVID19-hit Tunisia?

Rapper Nas joins Google in $20 Million Investment for African Gaming Company

Rapper Nas joins Google in $20 Million Investment for African Gaming Company

NPFL matchday 8 preview and predictions

NPFL matchday 8 preview and predictions

Australia coach Covid-positive ahead of World Cup qualifier

Australia coach Covid-positive ahead of World Cup qualifier

AFCON 2021: Complacency is the Super Eagles’ biggest threat against Tunisia

AFCON 2021: Complacency is the Super Eagles’ biggest threat against Tunisia

AFCON 2021: What to expect as the Round of 16 kicks off

AFCON 2021: What to expect as the Round of 16 kicks off

Trending

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

Samuel Kalu set to be the fourth Nigerian to join Watford

William Troost-Ekong, Maduka Okoye, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu could all be playing at Watford

Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after disastrous AFCON showing

File Photo