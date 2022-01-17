You Can Leave! Gabon releases Aubameyang to Arsenal

Nice midfielder Mario Lemina will also return to the Ligue 1 side for the same reason.

The Gabonese Football Federation announced on Monday afternoon through a short communique.

The communique read: "The Gabonese Football Federation has decided to put the players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina back at the disposition of their clubs for them to follow more in-depth exams."

Confirming the news, the coach of the Gabonese national team, Patrice Neveu noted that the decision was taken by the team due to the inability to properly treat the Covid-related complications in Cameroon.

“Since yesterday, the decision was taken to send them (Auba and Lemina) home to their club. We can’t judge it here [in Cameroon], we can’t assess the pathology of Covid here," Neveu explained.

"It’s important that Mario returns to Nice and Pierre returns to Arsenal. We have taken the wise decision to send them back to their clubs so they can be looked after there."

Aubameyang and Lemina returned positive Covid-19 results just four days before the start of AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.