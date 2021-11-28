RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Atletico put four past Cadiz as Real Sociedad beaten by Espanyol

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Matheus Cunha (L) and Antoine Griezmann (R) were both on the scoresheet for Atletico

Matheus Cunha (L) and Antoine Griezmann (R) were both on the scoresheet for Atletico Creator: JORGE GUERRERO
Matheus Cunha (L) and Antoine Griezmann (R) were both on the scoresheet for Atletico Creator: JORGE GUERRERO

Atletico Madrid bounced back from their Champions League disappointment by blowing away Cadiz 4-1 in La Liga on Sunday, with Diego Simeone's side scoring all of their goals in the second half.

Recommended articles

Thomas Lemar began the scoring flurry in the 56th minute before Antoine Greizmann and Angel Correa put Atletico out of sight. Anthony Lozano pulled a goal back for Cadiz with four minutes left but Matheus Cunha responded immediately to add a fourth for Atleti.

Victory helps lift morale after Atletico's 1-0 defeat at home to AC Milan in midweek, a result that leaves them with something of a mountain to climb to reach the Champions League last 16.

They will have to win at Porto in the final game next month and hope Milan fail to pull off a win at home to group winners Liverpool.

Atletico look better placed in La Liga, sitting second now in the table, just a point below Real Madrid, who play at home to third-placed Sevilla later on Sunday.

Atleti jump above Real Sociedad, who had earlier slipped to a shock 1-0 loss away at Espanyol.

"We needed a win like this to set an example for ourselves," said Lemar. "We wanted to show we have a great team - we are very happy."

Real Sociedad could have gone top, for a few hours at least, but instead saw Espanyol end their 13-match unbeaten run in the league thanks to a late winner from Yangel Herrera.

La Real dominated for long periods but struggled to create many chances, with the closest they came when Adnan Januzaj struck the crossbar in the 63rd minute.

Venezuelan international Herrera made them pay with a deflected effort 13 minutes from time to score his first Espanyol goal since joining on loan from Manchester City.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former Zimbabwe captain Billiat nets twice as Chiefs down Swallows

Former Zimbabwe captain Billiat nets twice as Chiefs down Swallows

Atletico put four past Cadiz as Real Sociedad beaten by Espanyol

Atletico put four past Cadiz as Real Sociedad beaten by Espanyol

Premier League: Strong Iwobi showing unable to rescue flagging Everton

Premier League: Strong Iwobi showing unable to rescue flagging Everton

Leaders Chelsea held to Man Utd draw as Man City go second

Leaders Chelsea held to Man Utd draw as Man City go second

More bench time for Cristiano Ronaldo: 3 things we learnt from Chelsea Vs. Manchester United

More bench time for Cristiano Ronaldo: 3 things we learnt from Chelsea Vs. Manchester United

Jorginho redemption as Chelsea rescue Man Utd draw

Jorginho redemption as Chelsea rescue Man Utd draw

Sassuolo gatecrash San Siro to deny Milan top spot

Sassuolo gatecrash San Siro to deny Milan top spot

Virus-hit Leipzig slump to defeat against Leverkusen

Virus-hit Leipzig slump to defeat against Leverkusen

Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

Trending

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off curves in stylish outfit [Photos]

Francisca Ordega

5 players who could benefit from Gernot Rohr's sacking

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr

Why incoming Manchester United interim coach Rangnick rejected manager role at Chelsea

Ralf Rangnick reportedly rejected an interim manager role at Chelsea in January

How should Nigeria replace Victor Osimhen at AFCON?