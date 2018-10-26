Pulse.ng logo
Atiku Abubakar donates N10m to Nigeria amputee Special Eagles

Presidential candidate Atiku donates N10m to Special Eagles

The Special Eagles received a sizeable donation from Atiku Abubakar in the quest to do well as the world cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Treat those who don't support us with respect – Atiku tells supporters play Atiku is making efforts to endear himself to Nigerians (TalkNow)

Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has donated a sum of N10m to Nigeria’s amputee team Special Eagles.

The Nigerian amputee team has not participated in the last three editions of the world cup due to financial struggles.

The Super Eagles have made a sizable donation to the team during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier and stand in captain Ahmed Musa urged well-meaning Nigerians to also lend support.

Special Eagles play The Special Eagles were supported by Musa (Reuters)

 

Atiku who aims to emerge, the winner of the Presidential elections in February 2019, decided to assist the team for some of their needs for the tournament.

Project coordinator of the tournament Fred Edoreh revealed that the team cannot afford to miss out for the fourth time consecutively after picking up a qualification ticket.

Special Eagles play The Special Eagles have a continued preparation for the World Cup (TosinSports)

 

“It will close the window of opportunities which the sport offers for the engagement of physically challenged persons in Nigeria.”

He also revealed that the minimum of 27 million naira is needed to cater for the needs of the team.

Atiku confirmed the donation to the Special Eagles when he replied an appreciation tweet on his official Twitter account where he wished them well.

Special Eagles play The Special Eagles are drawn alongside Brazil and Russia (TosinSports)

He said, “Thank you, Segun. Wishing the team all the best. “

 

Asides the Super Eagles, Atiku’s and Mikel Obi's  intervention,  newly re-elected president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has also offered assistance

The Special Eagles have been grouped alongside Brazil, defending champions Russia and El Salvador for the tournament scheduled to start on Wednesday, October 24 in San Juan and Guadalajara, Mexico.

