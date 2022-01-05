NPFL: Dakkada FC official slaps assistant referee as 'stadium thugs' harrass Remo Stars officials

The General Manager of the visiting side Ekene Adams, as well as Michael Onikute (Club Secretary), Dahiru Ilu (Goalkeeper Coach), and Sino (Kits Manager) were the targets of angry fans at half-time. About 10 fans of the home side descended on the dressing room during the interval to threaten the Remo Stars officials and members of the officiating team.

Assistant referee slapped while Remo Stars officials threatened with death

Matters came to a head when an assistant referee was slapped by a Dakkada FC official at the end of the match. The hotly-contested match ended in a 1-1 draw as Samuel Anakwe pulled Remo Stars level in the 41st minute after Oriyomi Lawal had given the home side the lead in the 12th minute.

Speaking on the shocking developments, Remo Stars General Manager Ekene Adams revealed that 'stadium thugs' who posed as fans had threatened them that they would not leave Uyo alive if Dakkada FC were not handed the three points.

Ekene said: "We were outside ours when they came shouting on top of their voices that the referees must give them the 3points else they won’t leave Uyo alive. They then walked towards us and in the process, they slapped and punched me and Onikute, our goalkeeper coach and kit manager who tried to calm things, were not spared as they were slapped and manhandled. Glory be to God that we left the stadium with lives and the point but it was not a good experience."

Remo Stars GM accuses club administrators of supporting violence

The Remo Stars General Manager also accused 'unscrupulous club administrators' of backing the thugs to cause trouble at the stadium, whilst also accusing security agents at the stadium of allowing the thugs a free run at the dressing room.

"It’s sad that some fans perceived to be ‘Stadium Thugs’ are been used by some unscrupulous club administrators to cause mayhem in our league," Ekene alleged.

”I mean, how would security agents turn a blind eye by conniving with the home team, by allowing thugs to walk towards the dressing rooms of the referees and away team to threaten them."