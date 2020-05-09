Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala has won her first league title in Europe after her Barcelona Femení were declared champions following the suspension of women's Spanish league due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league which had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic has now been ended and it’s leader Barcelona declared champions due to the impossibility of playing out the last eight sets of fixtures over the lack of safety guarantees for all parties involved according to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

A decision has also been reached that there will be no relegation from the top division, but Santa Teresa and Eibar will be promoted from the lower division meaning there will be 18 top-flight teams in the 2020/21 season.

Barcelona are top of the table after 21 games with 59 points which makes them winners of the 2019/2020 season.

Oshoala was thrilled with the news and took to Twitter to express it.

“21 games played, 19 won, 2 draws , 0 defeat , 86 goals for, 6 goals against. Top of the league since game day 3,” the forward said.

“I’m just gonna say we have the best team @FCBfemeni , congratulations my queens , ever working technical crew , fans all around the world. WE MADE IT ! CHAMPIONS 19/20.”

This is Barcelona Femení ‘s fifth title and their first in five years.

For Oshoala, this would be her first league title in Europe and her fourth in her club career.

The 25-year-old had failed to win the league titles during her time at Liverpool Ladies and Arsenal Ladies.

She won her first league title outside of the country with Dalian Quanjian in the Chinese Women’s Super League (CWSL).

Asisat Oshoala has won eight titles in her club career

In total, she now has four league titles, the first in Nigeria with Rivers Angels who won the Nigeria Women Premier League in 2014, two with Dalian Quanjian (2017 and 2018) and now with Barcelona.

Oshoala has now won eight titles in her club career.