Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala scored a brace in Barcelona Femini’s 6-1 win over reigning Primera División champions Atletico Madrid Femenino on Saturday, September 21.

It was an imperious performance from Oshoala who had a hand in four of the six goals Barcelona women scored on Saturday at Johan Cruyff Stadium.

The Nigeria international was a live wire in Atletico Madrid's defence and won a penalty which was converted by Jennifer Hermoso for Barcelona’s first goal in the eighth minute.

In the 28th minute, Oshoala saw her effort from two yards hit the woodwork but her teammates Mariona Caldentey was quick to pounce on the rebound to score.

Just before halftime, Oshoala got a duly deserved goal and then scored immediately after the restart. She raced on to a ball on the left, cut to her right before finishing past the opposition goalkeeper.

The 24-year-old was taken off in the 73rd minute of the game.