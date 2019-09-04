It was superstar Asisat Oshoala who scored the only goal as the Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Algeria 1-0 in a 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifier.

After a 2-0 win in the first leg played in Algeria, Nigeria hosted their opponent at the Agege Township Stadium in Lagos on Tuesday, September 3.

The Super Falcons boasting some of their big names dominated the game from start to finish although the could not convert their chances.

Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade got their efforts on target in the first half but the Algerian goalkeeper was quick to keep them away.

Nigeria got their breakthrough in the 59th minute through Oshoala who picked up possession in midfield and beat two defenders for pace before finishing past the Algerian goalkeeper.

The Barcelona star almost doubled Nigeria’s lead a few minutes later but her looping effort landed on the roof of the net.

While the Algerians pressed for a goal, the Super Falcons got a couple of chances on the counterattack but Francisca Ordega could not compose herself to finish up two chances.

Nigeria will player either Mali or Cote D’Ivoire in the next round of qualifiers.