Three-time African Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, veteran defender Onome Ebi and forwards, Desire Oparanozie and Francisca Ordega are some of the regulars in Super Falcons’ 23-woman squad for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby had taken 27 players to their pre-World Cup camp in Austria but the Swedish coach has cut the list to 23 without any surprise.

Dropped from the squad are Confluence Queens goalkeeper Christy Ohiaeriaku defender, Josephine Chukwunonye, midfielder Cecilia Nku and Brighton Hove & Albion forward Ini-Abasi Umotong.

Oshoala will be playing at her second FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament, Ordega and Oparanozie their third while veteran defender Ebi is on the brink of history as the first African player to feature at five FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments.

Other regulars in the 23-woman squad include Ngozi Ebere, Ngozi Okobi and Rasheeda Ajibade.

Dennerby sticks with the majority of the players that won Nigeria’s ninth Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) title in December 2018.

Only Sarah Nnodim did not make it from the 21-woman squad that won the AWCON title in 2018.

Forward Uchenna Kanu makes the list after her impressive performances at the 2019 WAFU Women’s Cup where she scored eight goals.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Super Falcons will leave Austria for Reims, France on Tuesday, June 4, four days before their opening game at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Squad

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Alaba Jonathan (Bayelsa Queens); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Vaxjo DFF, Sweden); Ngozi Ebere (Arna Bjornar, Norway); Onome Ebi (Henan Huisanhang, China); Faith Michael (Pitea IF, Sweden); Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo)

Midfielders: Rita Chikwelu (Krstianstand DFF, Sweden); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskiltuna United, Sweden); Evelyn Nwabuoku (Rivers Angels); Ogonna Chukwudi (Djurgardens IF, Sweden); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskiltuna United, Sweden); Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons)

Forwards: Desire Oparanozie (En Avant Guingamp, France); Anam Imo (Malmo FC Rosengard, Sweden); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Chinaza Uchendu (SC Braga, Portugal); Uchenna Kanu (Southeastern University, USA); Rasheedat Ajibade (Alvadsnes IL, Norway); Francisca Ordega (Shanghai W. FC); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Henan Huishang, China)