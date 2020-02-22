Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala continues her incredible goal-scoring form for Barcelona Fermini with a hattrick in her side’s 6-0 win away at Logrono on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Oshoala scored her side’s last three goals of the game to seal the win as they continue to top the table.

Her goals came in the 54th, 70th and 89th minute to take her goal tally of the season so far to 20.

The win, which is the 18th in the league this season for Blaugranes, sees them remain unbeaten at the top of the table with 56 points