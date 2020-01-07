Oshoala was announced the winner of the category at the CAF Awards 2020 which was held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

The Nigeria international beat Ajara Nchout of Cameroon and Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa.

Gabrielle Onguene and Ajara Nchout of Cameroon, South African star Thembi Kgatlana and Tabitha Chawinga of Malawi.

Oshoala grabbed Africa’s best player award after a year in Barcelona where she joined first on loan before signing a permanent contract.

She impressed for Barcelona Femení and became the first African to score in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final.

The 25-year-old in 2019 scored a goal at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup to help Nigeria reach the knockout stages for the first time in 20 years.

Oshoala has now won this award four times equaling the record for the most wins which was held by Nigerian legend Perpetua Nkwocha.