BREAKING: Asisat Oshoala injured, out of WAFCON 2022

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala is out of the ongoing 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.
The 27-year-old Oshoala was injured as the Super Falcons of Nigeria suffered a 1-2 loss to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in their opening group game.
Oshoala suffered an injury in the second half, could not continue and was substituted for CSKA Moscow star Francisca Ordega in the 82nd minute.
Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum was hopeful the star forward would recover but has now been ruled out.
On Thursday, July 6, the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the status of Oshoala for the rest of the tournament.
The NFF put out a statement to reveal that Oshoala will not continue at the WAFCON and will go back to her club Barcelona Femeni in Spain to start her recovery.
The statement by the NFF said, "Sad news from @NGSuper_Falcons camp: Top striker @AsisatOshoala is out of the ongoing #WAFCON2022.
"She sustained a Grade 2 Medial Collateral Ligament strain in the game against South Africa. She is due back in Spain on Thursday. Get well quick Asisat!"
The Super Falcons continue their campaign at the 2022 WAFCON against Botswana in their next group game scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
