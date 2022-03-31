Asisat Oshoala leads the celebrations as Barcelona crush Real Madrid 8-3 on aggregate

Super Falcons star forward Asisat Oshoala could be seen celebrating wildly as her side qualified for the Semifinals of the UEFA Women's Champion's League, dispatching rivals Real Madrid 8-3 on aggregate.
Oshoala led the celebrations as her side qualified for the Semifinals of the UEFA Womens Champions League in front of a record crowd.
Oshoala missed out on the El Clasico through an injury she sustained while on international duties with the Super Falcons.
The visitors came into the game with a 3-1 deficit to make up for from last week’s first leg in Madrid, against a Barcelona side that has won 76 of their most recent 79 games.
Even without the usually clinical Oshoala, Barca Femeni remained unfazed by their first leg result, putting five past Real Madrid, making the aggregate score 8-3.
With qualification to the next round secured, an excited Oshoala stormed the pitch at full time to lead the celebrations.
Oshoala is a fan favourite in Catalunya as the Super Falcons forward leads the scoring charts with 20 goals in all competitions this season. She took time after her celebrations to hand out autographs to fans.
Barcelona will face French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League.
