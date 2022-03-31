Asisat Oshoala leads the celebrations as Barcelona crush Real Madrid 8-3 on aggregate

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Oshoala led the celebrations as her side qualified for the Semifinals of the UEFA Womens Champions League in front of a record crowd.

Asisat Oshoala celebrates Barcelona Femeni's Champions League win over Real Madrid
Asisat Oshoala celebrates Barcelona Femeni's Champions League win over Real Madrid

Super Falcons star forward Asisat Oshoala could be seen celebrating wildly as her side qualified for the Semifinals of the UEFA Women's Champion's League, dispatching rivals Real Madrid 8-3 on aggregate.

Recommended articles

Oshoala missed out on the El Clasico through an injury she sustained while on international duties with the Super Falcons.

The visitors came into the game with a 3-1 deficit to make up for from last week’s first leg in Madrid, against a Barcelona side that has won 76 of their most recent 79 games.

Even without the usually clinical Oshoala, Barca Femeni remained unfazed by their first leg result, putting five past Real Madrid, making the aggregate score 8-3.

With qualification to the next round secured, an excited Oshoala stormed the pitch at full time to lead the celebrations.

Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates
Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates Twitter/ @FCBarcelonaFl

Oshoala is a fan favourite in Catalunya as the Super Falcons forward leads the scoring charts with 20 goals in all competitions this season. She took time after her celebrations to hand out autographs to fans.

Barcelona will face French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • Asisat Oshoala celebrates Barcelona Femeni's Champions League win over Real Madrid

    Asisat Oshoala leads the celebrations as Barcelona crush Real Madrid 8-3 on aggregate

  • Asisat Oshoala was in attendance as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 5-2 at the Camp Nou

    Injured Oshoala shines as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 5-2 in front of 91,553 fans at the Camp Nou

  • Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama

    'Face the future and keep moving' Vincent Enyeama defends his successors after shocking Super Eagles exit

Recommended articles

Asisat Oshoala leads the celebrations as Barcelona crush Real Madrid 8-3 on aggregate

Asisat Oshoala leads the celebrations as Barcelona crush Real Madrid 8-3 on aggregate

Injured Oshoala shines as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 5-2 in front of 91,553 fans at the Camp Nou

Injured Oshoala shines as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 5-2 in front of 91,553 fans at the Camp Nou

Aruna Quadri rewrites African history in Doha

Aruna Quadri rewrites African history in Doha

'Face the future and keep moving' Vincent Enyeama defends his successors after shocking Super Eagles exit

'Face the future and keep moving' Vincent Enyeama defends his successors after shocking Super Eagles exit

NFF pay the price for hubris, misplaced priorities in Super Eagles' World Cup exit to Ghana

NFF pay the price for hubris, misplaced priorities in Super Eagles' World Cup exit to Ghana

Pinnick's NFF apologises to Buhari over Super Eagles World Cup failure

Pinnick's NFF apologises to Buhari over Super Eagles World Cup failure

Trending

2022 WCQ

CAF Doping Officer in charge of the Nigeria v Ghana match reported dead in Abuja

CAF official dead in Abuja after Super Eagles game against Ghana
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles legend Okocha shines as World Classic team beats Abraham Accords 13-3 at Dubai Games [Photos]

Okocha shined for the World Classic team against Abraham Accords in Dubai

NPFL team of the first stanza

The NPFL Team of the first stanza
2022 WCQ

Recap: No World Cup for Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt lose on penalties again, Morocco thrash D.R. Congo

World Cup playoffs - Africa
COMMENT

NFF pay the price for hubris, misplaced priorities in Super Eagles' World Cup exit to Ghana

NFF President Amaju Pinnick
2022 WCQ

'It wasn’t meant to be' - Ekong reveals why Nigeria did not qualify for the World Cup

Ekong believes the Super Eagles were not destined to be at the World Cup
2022 WCQ

World Cup: Can Ghana make Africa proud in Qatar after edging out Nigeria?

Ghana's Black Stars
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Nowhere is safe anymore' - Nigerian actor RMD reacts to fan violence after Super Eagles lost at MKO Abiola Stadium

RMD has given his thoughts on the Super Eagles and violence at the Abuja Stadium