Asisat Oshoala leads the celebrations as Barcelona crush Real Madrid 8-3 on aggregate

Oshoala missed out on the El Clasico through an injury she sustained while on international duties with the Super Falcons.

The visitors came into the game with a 3-1 deficit to make up for from last week’s first leg in Madrid, against a Barcelona side that has won 76 of their most recent 79 games.

Even without the usually clinical Oshoala, Barca Femeni remained unfazed by their first leg result, putting five past Real Madrid, making the aggregate score 8-3.

With qualification to the next round secured, an excited Oshoala stormed the pitch at full time to lead the celebrations.

Oshoala is a fan favourite in Catalunya as the Super Falcons forward leads the scoring charts with 20 goals in all competitions this season. She took time after her celebrations to hand out autographs to fans.