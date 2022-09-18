Remo Stars knocked out of the continent, Kwara United qualify despite ‘bloody affair’

Remo Stars who were making their debut on the continent, following a third-place finish in the Nigerian league last season, lost 1-0 at home (2-1 on aggregate) to 2005 champions AS FAR.

Kwara United, on the other hand, progressed to the second qualifying round after a goalless draw (3-0 on aggregate) despite a blood-sprinkling intimidation tactic by their Nigerien hosts, AS Douanes.

Remo Stars stunned at home

In Nigeria, Remo Stars had to bid Africa goodbye after falling to a 1-0 defeat to visiting AS FAR at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne.

Both sides had shared the spoils in the first leg in Morocco following a 1-1 scoreline, and unlike FAR who needed to win, the Sky Blues needed at least a goalless draw.

It was not to be so as Ivorian Guede Gnadou scored a 56th-minute goal for the Military club to the dismay of the wasteful hosts.

1-0 was how the game ended at full-time, with FAR progressing to the second round to take on Guinea's Ashanti Golden Boys.

Kwara United survive 'bloody affair'

In the Niger Republic, Kwara United suffered an intimidation tactic by their host to secure a goalless draw at Stade General Senyi Kountche in Niamey, enough to progress to the second qualifying round on aggregate.

The Harmony Boys went into the tie with a 3-0 win from the first leg played in Lagos a week earlier and did everything possible to ensure the aggregate score remained like that.