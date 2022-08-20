PREMIER LEAGUE

Arteta reveals one player that can help Arsenal go all the way this season

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

A brace from Martin Odegaard in the first half, and a stunner from William Saliba in the second were enough to send the Gunners to the top of the Premier League on Saturday

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta has singled out Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, suggesting that he could be the difference-maker for Arsenal this season.

Jesus was involved in three of Arsenal's goals in their 3-0 victory over Bournemouth, assisting once. He also scored another but had it ruled out for offside.

With fans celebrating Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko's contributions following their summer arrivals, Arsenal's boss could hold back his feelings for the 25-year-old forward who joined from Manchester City.

"Individual actions make a difference in football and Gabriel Jesus is doing them week in, week out," Arteta said to Sky Sports after the win.

"He was involved in the goals and his contributions to the team have been outstanding. He's still 25 so he can improve his level a lot. He is hungry enough and has a huge desire to get better and better."

To keep fans interested, Arteta teased his transfer strategy for the rest of the summer.

"We will try till the end. The transfer window is tricky at the moment, we will try to do something else but let’s see what we can do," Arteta said when asked whether there could be more arrivals between now and the transfer deadline on September 1.

Arsenal's 3-0 win over Bournemouth made it three wins from three games this season, sending the London club to the top of the Premier League table. The streak contrasts sharply with how they started last season when they lost their first three games, to sit in 20th place.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

