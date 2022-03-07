'You sit in your mansions in England and do nothing' - Dzyuba fires back at Mykolenko over Russia-Ukraine Invasion

Mykolenko had earlier called out Dzyuba and his Russian teammates over their silence about Russia's invasion of Ukraine in an Instagram post.

Mykolenko further condemned the 'killing of peaceful civilians in Ukraine' as well as stating that '...You will be locked in your dungeon for the rest of your life and most importantly the lives of your kids. And I'm glad.'

I kept quiet because I am not an expert in politics - Dzyuba

In response to Mykolenko's outburst, Dzyuba stated through a post on his personal Instagram account that he tried to avoid the conversation because he is not an expert in politics.

“I did not want to comment on the topic of events in Ukraine until the end. I didn’t want to, not because I’m afraid, but because I’m not an expert on politics. I’ve never been into it and don’t intend to," Dzyuba said.

“But, like any other person, I have my own opinion. Since I am attracted to this topic from all sides, then I will express it."

Dzyuba questions involving Russian athletes in politics

The Zenit Saint-Petersburg striker also stated that he is against any form of war but he is not ashamed to be Russian. He also questioned why Russian athletes have to suffer for the ongoing war.

“I am against any war. War is a frightful thing. But I am also against human aggression and hatred, which is gaining some sort of devastating scale every day. I am against discrimination on the basis of nationality.

“I am not ashamed that I am Russian. I’m proud to be Russian. And I don’t understand why athletes have to suffer now. I am against double standards. Why is it that one can do everything, and they all hang dogs on us.

“Why has everyone always shouted about sports outside politics, but at the first opportunity, when it comes to Russia, this principle is completely forgotten?”

Dzyuba sends 'peace and goodwill' to Mykolenko

Dzyuba then fired a parting shot at Mykolenko and other Ukrainian players based in England, stating that Russia had given them a lot and all they do is 'sit in their mansions in England and say nasty things.'

The Russian international stated: “I repeat, war is scary. In stressful situations, people show their true essence, sometimes negative.

“How much anger, dirt and bile has now been poured on all Russian people, regardless of their position and profession. Those thousands of people who write insults and threats, get in line!

“It is doubly strange to hear all this from people to whom Russia has given very, very much in their lives. All this only creates even more negativity. The war will end, but human relations will remain. And it will be impossible to rewind back. Keep this in mind.

“P.S. And to some colleagues in the workshop who sit on their ass in mansions in England and say nasty things: it cannot offend us, we understand everything! Peace and goodwill to everybody!”