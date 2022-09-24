Arsene Wenger tips Arsenal to beat Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea to league title

After seven matches in the league this season, the Gunners lead the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton and Manchester United.

Save for a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, Mikel Arteta's side have won their other six fixtures, scoring a combined 17 goals and conceding just seven times.

Now, Wenger who coached Arsenal between 1996 and 2018, has stated that the club can capitalise on the lack of a "super dominating team" in the Premier League this season to clinch their first league title since they last did in 2004.

Wenger's comment on Arsenal's chances

Speaking to Sky Sports on Arsenal's title hopes, Wenger said: "I would say they have a good chance this season because I don't see any super dominating team. I believe that it is a good opportunity to do it this season.

"Of course, it's a little bit of a special season as well because you have the World Cup in the middle and you don't know how much that will affect the performances of the individual players and of the teams.

"Overall, I believe there is a good opportunity there this season," the 72-year-old concluded.

In 1998, the Frenchman became the first foreign manager to win a Premier League and FA Cup double, and repeated the feat with the Gunners in 2002.

In 2004, Wenger led Arsenal to what have become their last league title to date, helping them go unbeaten in the league all season.

Stiff test for Arsenal

For now, Arsenal sits at the top of the table as the league remains on a short break with players representing their national teams, and getting in shape for the World Cup coming up in November.

The Gunners will face a very big on return from the international break when they face arch-rivals Tottenham in a north London Derby.