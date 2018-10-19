Pulse.ng logo
Arsene Wenger plays in charity game talks on Thierry Henry at Monaco

Arsene Wenger plays for an hour in charity game

Arsene Wenger showed no signs of rustiness at age 68 as he featured for over an hour in a charity game.

  • Published:
Arsene Wenger play The former Arsenal boss showed class in the charity game (France 3 Bourgogne )

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger at 68-years-old played in a charity game for over an hour on Thursday, October 18.

Wenger who has been replaced at the Emirates Stadium by Unai Emery is with a job as a coach with any club or country.

He was not the only star coach who participated in the charity match as French manager Didier Deschamps and former Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc.

Arsene Wenger play Arsene Wenger left his role as Arsenal manager at the end of the last season (Getty Images)

 

The game took place at the Stade Jean-Laville in front of 10,000 supporters who turned out to watch the charity match.

The team led by Wenger and Deschamps played out a 5-5 draw with an FC Gueugnon old boys group to raise £20,000 for charity.

The game despite played between retired professional footballers and coaches was not short of excitement as the crowd was treated to 10 goals.

Arsene Wenger play Wenger was in action in a charity game (France 3 Bourgogne)

 

It was the Gueugnon old boys who took the lead before Wenger and his teammates responded.

Wenger previously participated in a charity match in September for Aldo Platini the father of former France midfielder legend Michel Platini and was in action as a coach in the Petrolex Kanu Cup.

Wenger on Henry at Monaco

Wenger also had his say about his former Arsenal star Thierry Henry who is the new coach of Monaco.

Thierry Henry play Wenger says Henry has the ability to succeed as head coach of Monaco (AS Monaco)

 

The Former Arsenal boss said that his former player has all the qualities to excel in the French Ligue 1 in a report by L'Equipe.

Wenger said, “He and others, like Patrick Vieira, can be proud of the playing career and can now be able to start coaching at the highest level.

“Me, it makes me happy, because at least I did not put them off the coaching profession! He is very intelligent, he has the necessary qualities to succeed.

Thierry Henry play

Thierry Henry

(AS Monaco)

“After that, it means having good players, believing in them, having a little luck and, above all, being in a good position.”

Henry is expected to lead Monaco in his first Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg on Saturday, October 20.

