Arsenal unveil Gabriel Jesus as new number 9 [Photos]

The 25-year-old forward joins Arsenal from Premier League rivals Manchester City on a long-term contract.

At Manchester City, Jesus won the FA Cup, the League Cup three times and Premier League title four times.

In five seasons with Pep Guardiola's team Jesus scored 95 goals in 236 appearances in all competitions.

Arteta on Gabriel Jesus

Mikel Arteta worked with Jesus at Manchester City and is excited about their reunion at Arsenal.

He said, “I’m very excited. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature.

"I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here.

