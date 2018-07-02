Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Arsenal sign experienced Greek defender Papastathopoulos

Football Arsenal sign experienced Greek defender Papastathopoulos

Seasoned Greek international defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos became Arsenal manager Unai Emery's third signing in the close season on Monday, putting pen to paper on a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sokratis Papastathopoulos, pictured in 2017, will be reunited with former Borussia Dortmund teammates, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal play

Sokratis Papastathopoulos, pictured in 2017, will be reunited with former Borussia Dortmund teammates, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Seasoned Greek international defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos became Arsenal manager Unai Emery's third signing in the close season on Monday, putting pen to paper on a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old, capped 79 times, will be reunited with former Borussia Dortmund teammates, Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"Greek international Sokratis Papastathopoulos has joined us on a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee," the club said in a statement on its website.

The defender arrives from Borussia Dortmund, where he won two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup, and has previous experience with Werder Bremen, AC Milan, Genoa and AEK Athens.

Sokratis joins Swiss veteran full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner and German goalkeeper Bernd Leno in linking up with the Gunners ahead of the new season.

His international career stretches back to 2008 and includes appearances at the Euro 2012 championships -- he was sent off against Poland -- and at the 2014 World Cup, scoring in the last 16 clash with Costa Rica, although the latter ultimately went through on penalties.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Diego Maradona Argentina legend reportedly banned by FIFAbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo 5 things Real Madrid star does to keep his shapebullet

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
Neymar scored one goal and created another
Football Neymar on target as Brazil ease into World Cup quarter-finals
Brazil's forward Neymar stabbed home a low cross from Willian in the 51st minute to score his sixth World Cup goal
Football We have to learn to suffer, says Brazil's Neymar
Neymar celebrates Brazil's victory against Mexico in the World Cup last 16
Football Stylish Neymar steers Brazil past Mexico and into World Cup quarters