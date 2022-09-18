Arsenal back at the top after handing Brentford a dressdown

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Gunners are beginning to show signs of title contenders after another comfortable win the Premier League.

Arsenal thrash Brentford 3-0 to return to winning ways in the Premier League
Arsenal thrash Brentford 3-0 to return to winning ways in the Premier League

Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premier League after a convincing 3-0 victory over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Recommended articles

After defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, Arteta's men recovered from the disappointment in sublime fashion.

Social media reactions to Arsenal's 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday
Social media reactions to Arsenal's 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday Pulse Sports

The Gunners began the scoring from a corner kick, French defender William Saliba beating his marker and heading the ball off the crossbar.

Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead before half time, a goal built up from the defense ending with Granit Xhaka delivery a sumptuous cross and the Brazilian heading home the second.

Arsenal defeated Brentford 3-0 on Sunday in the Premier League
Arsenal defeated Brentford 3-0 on Sunday in the Premier League Twitter

Fabio Viera repaid his Spanish manager's faith of handing the Portuguese his first Premier League start after signing from Braga with a beautiful goal from outside the box, planted his foot and struck it far from the out stretching hands of Raya.

The victory sees the Gunners return to the top of the Premier League after Manchester City took the spot with a 3-0 win against Wolves.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Arsenal back at the top after handing Brentford a dressdown

Arsenal back at the top after handing Brentford a dressdown

Nigerian midfielder Ethan Nwaneri becomes the first-ever 15-year-old Premier League player

Nigerian midfielder Ethan Nwaneri becomes the first-ever 15-year-old Premier League player

'Our Rolls Royce' - Reactions as fans hail Partey and Saliba in Arsenal win over Brentford

'Our Rolls Royce' - Reactions as fans hail Partey and Saliba in Arsenal win over Brentford

'Inzaghi is not that guy' - Reactions as Udinese stun Inter in epic fashion

'Inzaghi is not that guy' - Reactions as Udinese stun Inter in epic fashion

WWE: Logan Paul to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel as Extreme Rules set for Oct.8

WWE: Logan Paul to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel as Extreme Rules set for Oct.8

Nigeria's Chidi Njokuani stopped by Gregory Rodrigues

Nigeria's Chidi Njokuani stopped by Gregory Rodrigues

Trending

Benjamin Mendy

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

How Super Eagles players were rated on FIFA 23

FIFA 23: Ndidi and Osimhen lead list of highest-rated Super Eagles stars

Ayo Obileye has been a standout performer for Livingston in the Scottish Premiership
COMMENT

EMI LOKAN! Why Ayo Obileye MUST be on the next Super Eagles list

The PSG trio of Mbappe Neymar and Hakimi were spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert on Friday night

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert