Arsenal and Spurs fans in rare agreement in condemning Super League

The fans shed few tears over his firing but their anger over the Super League was evident.

Maddie Watson, a 16-year-old schoolgirl, said outside the club's ground that she felt "betrayed because they don't think about the fans".

"It is disgusting to do it in a pandemic when people are losing so much money and they are doing this super league just to gain more money," she said.

Delboy Johnson, 67, a retired lorry driver, used some colourful language to sum up his feelings before adding: "I think it should stay the way it is.

"I have been a Tottenham supporter for 40 years. This is not the right way to go about it."

Another Spurs fan, unemployed Gary Goodman, 57, said it went against what football historically stood for in England.

"It's not fair. This is a football country. Keep it for the fans."