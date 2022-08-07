TRANSFERS

Bologna REJECT Manchester United's £7m bid for Ex-Premier League star

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

According to reports, Manchester United have just had a bid for Marko Arnautovic rejected by Bologna with the Red devils desperate to make more signings before the end

Manchester United's bid for Marko Arnautovic has been rejected by Bologna
Manchester United's bid for Marko Arnautovic has been rejected by Bologna

Manchester United reportedly launched a bid for Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic.

inRead

The former West Ham forward emerged as a target for Manchester United this week as the club continues their search for a center forward.

United fell to a defeat against Brighton in their opening Premier League fixture on Sunday at Old Trafford.

With Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for their opening defeat to Brighton, Christian Eriksen was initially used in a false-nine role in the first-half.

Pascal Groß's first half brace doomed Manchester United to a defeat in their opening Premier League gameCur
Pascal Groß's first half brace doomed Manchester United to a defeat in their opening Premier League gameCur Imago

Manchester United are currently in search of an attacker this summer and have now turned to the Serie A as a possible market to trade.

Austrian striker Mark Arnautovic boasts Premier League experience having played for Stoke City and West Ham United.

The 33-year-old forward now plys his trade for Bologna at the age of 33 and was considered as a low-cost option for the Red devils.

Arnautovic is understood to have previously worked with Erik ten Hag and his United assistant Steve McClaren from a spell at FC Twente earlier in his career, when the latter was in charge.

Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic
Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic Twitter

However, United have reportedly had a bid for the the striker turned down according to the Daily Telegraph.

United reportedly an offer of €8.5million, which equates to around £7.2million to Bologna for the services of their frontman this summer.

Arnautovic is currently under contract with the Serie A side until 2024 with the option for a further year.

However, the report suggests that United are willing to launch an improved bid for the attacker in the coming days.

Arnautovic is also understood to be “extremely keen” on making a return to the Premier League and could also hand in a transfer request to put pressure on Bologna to sell.

Bologna still feel United's latest bid is not enough to prize the forward out of the club the summer but regardless, should be braced up for a higher bid subsequently.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Henry Onyekuru scored the fourth of five goal in the Sunday thriller

    Onyekuru scores on debut to help Demirspor to first win of the Turkish season

  • Andrea Pirlo Ahmed Musa

    Ahmed Musa on the bench as Andrea Pirlo suffers defeat in first match at Fatih Karagumruk

  • Manchester United's bid for Marko Arnautovic has been rejected by Bologna

    Bologna REJECT Manchester United's £7m bid for Ex-Premier League star

Recommended articles

Onyekuru scores on debut to help Demirspor to first win of the Turkish season

Onyekuru scores on debut to help Demirspor to first win of the Turkish season

Ahmed Musa on the bench as Andrea Pirlo suffers defeat in first match at Fatih Karagumruk

Ahmed Musa on the bench as Andrea Pirlo suffers defeat in first match at Fatih Karagumruk

Bologna REJECT Manchester United's £7m bid for Ex-Premier League star

Bologna REJECT Manchester United's £7m bid for Ex-Premier League star

Brendan Rodgers explains why he left Iheanacho on the bench in Brentford draw

Brendan Rodgers explains why he left Iheanacho on the bench in Brentford draw

'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

Serie A champions AC Milan eye sensational move for Nigerian youngster

Serie A champions AC Milan eye sensational move for Nigerian youngster

Trending

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

Napoli President with two of his biggest African stars Osimhen and Koulibaly.
SERIE A

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajay (Twitter)

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

Joe Aribo scored his first goal for Southampton in brilliant fashion

See FIFA's reaction to Super Eagles star Joe Aribo's wonder goal