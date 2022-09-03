Aribo's effort is not enough as Wolves edge out Southampton

Aribo, who came on in Southampton's 2-1 win over Chelsea on Tuesday, started against Bruno Lage's men, putting up another solid showing.

Aribo's numbers

The Nigerian international had a decent display for the 73 minutes he played. Aribo had a pass accuracy of 82%, including one key pass. The former Rangers man also won seven of 14 duels and was fouled two times.

Pulse Nigeria

But despite his impressive shift, the Saints did not do enough to secure the win against their hosts.

Having sealed a stunning 2-1 win over Chelsea on Tuesday, Southampton went into their clash against Wolves full of confidence.

But The Saints were lethargic for most of the first half, with Wolves dominating possession.

Podence's strike wins it for Wolves

Lage's men were the better side, and they deservedly took the lead on the stroke of half-time, courtesy of a strike from Daniel Podence.

Southampton did improve in the second half, with the away side showing more urgency in their approach. Hasenhüttl's men had a major share of the ball but failed to create a clear-cut chance.