Aribo's effort is not enough as Wolves edge out Southampton

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Super Eagles star was in action for the Saints, but Ralph Hasenhüttl's men suffered defeat at Molineux.

Aribo's performance was not enough to give Southampton the win against Wolves
Aribo's performance was not enough to give Southampton the win against Wolves

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo made his seventh appearance of the season, but Southampton suffered a 1-0 defeat in their Premier League clash against Wolves at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

Read Also

Aribo, who came on in Southampton's 2-1 win over Chelsea on Tuesday, started against Bruno Lage's men, putting up another solid showing.

The Nigerian international had a decent display for the 73 minutes he played. Aribo had a pass accuracy of 82%, including one key pass. The former Rangers man also won seven of 14 duels and was fouled two times.

Aribo
Aribo Pulse Nigeria

But despite his impressive shift, the Saints did not do enough to secure the win against their hosts.

Having sealed a stunning 2-1 win over Chelsea on Tuesday, Southampton went into their clash against Wolves full of confidence.

But The Saints were lethargic for most of the first half, with Wolves dominating possession.

Lage's men were the better side, and they deservedly took the lead on the stroke of half-time, courtesy of a strike from Daniel Podence.

Southampton did improve in the second half, with the away side showing more urgency in their approach. Hasenhüttl's men had a major share of the ball but failed to create a clear-cut chance.

They did get close on one occasion, but Jose Sa in Wolves' goal was equal to the task. Despite their late pressure, the Saints could not find the equaliser as Wolves held on for a vital win.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Brazilian magic helps Real Madrid survive Betis scare, maintain perfect run

Brazilian magic helps Real Madrid survive Betis scare, maintain perfect run

Chan Super Eagles vs Ghana, USA vs Super Falcons LIVE updates

Chan Super Eagles vs Ghana, USA vs Super Falcons LIVE updates

Reactions as Harry Kane sets Premier League record in Tottenham's 2-1 win against Fulham

Reactions as Harry Kane sets Premier League record in Tottenham's 2-1 win against Fulham

Reactions as Tchouameni shines in Real Madrid's win over Betis at the Bernabeu

Reactions as Tchouameni shines in Real Madrid's win over Betis at the Bernabeu

Aribo's effort is not enough as Wolves edge out Southampton

Aribo's effort is not enough as Wolves edge out Southampton

Heartbreak for Dennis, Awoniyi as Cherries shock Nottingham Forest at home

Heartbreak for Dennis, Awoniyi as Cherries shock Nottingham Forest at home

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Ahmed Musa played his third game for Fatih Karagumruk.
SUPER EAGLES

Ahmed Musa's Karagumruk registers first win as ex-Liverpool star shines

Social media reactions to Juventus 1-1 draw with AS Roma
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Mourinho does it again' - Reactions as AS Roma refuse to be bullied by Allegri's Juventus