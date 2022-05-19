SUPER EAGLES

Aribo makes Europa League history but suffers the same fate as Iwobi

Joba Ogunwale
The 25-year-old was on target in the Gers clash against their German opposition but missed out on the winners' medal.

Aribo joined Iwobi as the two Nigerians to have scored in a European final
Super Eagles star Joe Aribo made history as the second Nigerian to score in a European Cup final, but Rangers missed out on Europa League glory after losing to Eintracht Frankfurt.

History-making Aribo

Aribo had been tipped to score by some Rangers fans going into the game, and he lived up to the prediction. The ex-Charlton man, who is known for his versatility, played in an unfamiliar number nine role on Wednesday night.

Despite Frankfurt's dominance in the opening half, it was Aribo who almost gave Rangers the lead with a beautiful curling effort that flew just wide past the goal.

However, he found luck in the second half as he capitalised on a loose ball in the 57th-minute to calmly slot past Kevin Trapp in Frankfurt's goal.

The goal made him the second Nigerian to score in a European Cup final after Alex Iwobi scored for Arsenal against Chelsea in the 2019 Europa League final.

However, just like Iwobi, Aribo was also on the losing side as Frankfurt restored parity through Rafael Borre in the 69th-minute.

Neither side could find a winner in regulation time, meaning the game went extra time. But with no winner in extra time, the game went into penalties.

Both sides converted their first three penalties before Aaron Ramsey missed for Rangers. Although Kemar Roofe converted the Gers' last penalty, Borre won it for Frankfurt with his penalty.

