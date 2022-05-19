Aribo makes Europa League history but suffers the same fate as Iwobi

History-making Aribo

Aribo had been tipped to score by some Rangers fans going into the game, and he lived up to the prediction. The ex-Charlton man, who is known for his versatility, played in an unfamiliar number nine role on Wednesday night.

Despite Frankfurt's dominance in the opening half, it was Aribo who almost gave Rangers the lead with a beautiful curling effort that flew just wide past the goal.

However, he found luck in the second half as he capitalised on a loose ball in the 57th-minute to calmly slot past Kevin Trapp in Frankfurt's goal.

The goal made him the second Nigerian to score in a European Cup final after Alex Iwobi scored for Arsenal against Chelsea in the 2019 Europa League final.

Like Iwobi, like Aribo

However, just like Iwobi, Aribo was also on the losing side as Frankfurt restored parity through Rafael Borre in the 69th-minute.

Neither side could find a winner in regulation time, meaning the game went extra time. But with no winner in extra time, the game went into penalties.