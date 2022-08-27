Aribo denied by De Gea as Manchester United resurgence continue under Ten Hag

The Super Eagles star denied a goal by the Spanish international as the Red Devils secured their second consecutive win of the season.

Aribo had a good game but Bruno Fernandes' strike Man Utd the win over Southampton

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo came close to scoring his second goal of the season, but he was denied by David De Gea as Southampton suffered a narrow 1-0 loss in their Premier League clash against Manchester United at St Mary's on Saturday afternoon.

Aribo has had a mixed start to his Premier League career, but he looked okay against United on Saturday.

The Nigerian international completed 85% of his passes, including one key pass. He also won six duels out of 12, although his performance was not enough to give Southampton the win over Ten Hag's men.

The Red Devils went into the clash looking to back up their win against Liverpool with another victory over Southampton.

Aribo was everywhere against Manchester United Pulse Nigeria

Erik Ten Hag's men had picked up their first win of the season against Jurgen Klopp's side and went into the game at St Mary's looking for their second consecutive victory.

The Red Devils started well, dominating possession in the early stages of the game. United had the first chance of the game after Christian Eriksen found Anthony Elanga on the left. However, the Sweden star hit the ball straight at Gavin Bazunu, while Bruno Fernandes hit the rebound at Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Southampton grew into the game as they also had a chance of their own, but the in-form Che Adams was denied twice by De Gea.

There was nothing to separate the sides at the break, but United started brightly following the restart. Ten Hag's men took the lead in the 55th minute through a fine strike from Fernandes, who finished off a brilliant team move.

The Saints responded well, though, dominating possession after falling behind. Ralph Hasenhüttl's men almost drew level through Aribo, but the Nigerian international's superb header was pushed away by De Gea.

It turned out to be Southampton's last real chance of the game as United held on for a vital win.

