Anthony Nwakeme: A legend in the making at Trabzonspor

The latter is the case for Anthony Nwakeme who was honoured by having a statue erected in Trabzon, the city where the club, Trabzonspor, is based. The sculptor, Adem Birsen, explained that he wanted someone from the club to be associated with the city and with the kind of love Nwakeme has with the fans, he was the perfect pick for such honour.

“We wanted to make a bust of Nwakaeme, we wanted the very intelligent man to identify with Trabzon,” Birsen said.

“We made it with the cap of our legendary name Ahmet Suat Ozyazcı. It was a long construction process in 5-6 months.

“We had it done with a special sculptor. We love and admire him very much. If Fenerbahce has Alex, we have Nwakaeme.

“We love him very much, he should continue to score, he is our everything.”

Nwakeme joined Trabzonspor from Israeli club Hapoel Be’er Sheva in 2018 and has gone on to score 36 goals in 116 appearances including a strike in each match week of the ongoing 2021-22 Turkish Super Lig season, all of them ending in victories.

Nwakeme is 12th on the list of Trabzonspor’s highest goalscorers in history. He’s still some way off Hami Mandirali, the record holder’s tally of 246 goals. However Nwakeme’s average of 0.31 per game is higher than the eight players above him, meaning in good time he could be sixth on the highest scorers list and close in on netting a century and maybe even more.

While Nwakeme has been at Medical Park Stadium, Trabzonspor finished runners-up in the Super Lig in 2019-20, just four points behind eventual champions İstanbul Basaksehir. They were however victorious in the Turkish Cup and Super Cup that same year.

This is sign a Nwakeme feels very much at home in Trabzon. Indeed, Turkish giants, Fenerbahce, were linked with signing him, but the one-time capped Nigerian is very much keen to stay with the Black Sea Storm.

Nwakeme’s contract with Trabzonspor runs until next summer and should he continue to maintain his brilliant form, we can certainly expect a renewal and more legendary-making stuff from him which will only deepen the love fans have for him.

Kunle is an avid writer with interest in topics on sports, politics and health. His articles have featured in Goal.com, Opera News and Vanguard News. He holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in International Relations and is an advocate for people living with Hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions.