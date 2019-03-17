Super Eagles striker Anthony Nwaekeme scored the winner as for Trabzonspor as they beat Erzurumspor 1-0 in a Turkey Super Lig encounter played on Saturday, March 16.

The 29-year-old striker increased his goal tally to eight after his brace against Kasimpasa on Monday, March 4.

Nwakaeme was handed a starting berth by coach Hamza Hamzaoglu as Trabzonspor aimed to continue their quest to seal a place in Europa at the end of the season.

After a goalless first period, Nwakaeme sand his Trabzonspor teammates begin to pressurise the opposing defence constantly.

The breakthrough eventual came in the 64th minute when Nwakaeme converted a ball through to him by Caleb Ekuban.

The Nigerian forward was in action for all 90 minutes but could not add toTrabzonspor's lead as they held on for a narrow away win at the Kazım Karabekir Stadium.

Another Nigerian in action was Samuel Eduok who marshalled the Erzurumspor's midfield for the entire duration of the encounter.

Nwakaeme who joined Trabzonspor from Israeli side Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the 2018 summer transfer window has now established himself as a regular for the Medical Park Stadium outfit.

Nwakeame will aim to continue finding the back of the net after the international break when Trabzonspor takes on Antalyaspor on Saturday, April 6.