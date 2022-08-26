SUPER EAGLES

Anthony Nwakaeme joins Odion Ighalo in Saudi Arabia [Photos/Video]

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

33-year-old Nwakaeme will continue his career with Al-Fayha in Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Nwakaeme joins Odion Ighalo in Saudi Arabia [Photos/Video]
Anthony Nwakaeme joins Odion Ighalo in Saudi Arabia [Photos/Video]

Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakaeme has completed a move to Saudi Arabian professional Football team Al-Fayha.

The 33-year-old Nwakaeme joined Al-Fayha on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Nwakaeme was without a club after his contract expired with Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor.

Nwakaeme played with Trabzonspor for four years and will now continue his career with Al-Fayha.

Nwakaeme was without a club before joining Al Fayha
Nwakaeme was without a club before joining Al Fayha Pulse Nigeria

Nwakaeme was a free agent when his contract expired in Trabzonspor and signed a two-year deal with Al-Fayha.

The contract signing ceremony of Nwakaeme took place in the historic Jabal Munikh Castle, one of the most prominent landmarks of Al Majmaah Governorate.

A statement by Al Fayha on the arrival of the Nigerian said, 'The pride we have in our heritage and the glory of our ancestors led us to choose Munikh Castle built over 600 years ago which symbolizes steadfastness and strength, as the venue for welcoming newly-signed Al Fayhaa player Anthony Nwakaeme through one of the most famous folk arts in Saudi Arabia."

Nwakaeme will now join Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo in Saudi Arabia
Nwakaeme will now join Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo in Saudi Arabia Pulse Nigeria

Nwakaeme will now join Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo in Saudi Arabia.

Nwakaeme while at Trabzonspor won the league, cup, and Super Cup in Turkey and will aim to replicate his achievements in Saudi Arabia.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

West Ham agree €60million record fee for Lyon star

West Ham agree €60million record fee for Lyon star

Audi set to join Championship in 2026

Audi set to join Championship in 2026

Anthony Nwakaeme joins Odion Ighalo in Saudi Arabia [Photos/Video]

Anthony Nwakaeme joins Odion Ighalo in Saudi Arabia [Photos/Video]

NFF extends contract with Nike until 2026

NFF extends contract with Nike until 2026

PSG reveals 'ready plan' to win Champions League after Juventus draw

PSG reveals 'ready plan' to win Champions League after Juventus draw

Report: Manchester United to offer ₦40b plus Ronaldo for Super Eagles star

Report: Manchester United to offer ₦40b plus Ronaldo for Super Eagles star

Trending

Chidera Ejuke (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

Maduka Okoye made his debut for Watford tonight but conceded two goals

A bad night at the office for Maduka Okoye as Dennis sends Watford out

Sunday Oliseh leaves SV Straelen

Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 6 straight defeats

Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese