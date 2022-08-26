Anthony Nwakaeme joins Odion Ighalo in Saudi Arabia [Photos/Video]

The 33-year-old Nwakaeme joined Al-Fayha on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Nwakaeme was without a club after his contract expired with Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor.

Nwakaeme played with Trabzonspor for four years and will now continue his career with Al-Fayha.

Nwakaeme joins Al Fayha

Nwakaeme was a free agent when his contract expired in Trabzonspor and signed a two-year deal with Al-Fayha.

The contract signing ceremony of Nwakaeme took place in the historic Jabal Munikh Castle, one of the most prominent landmarks of Al Majmaah Governorate.

A statement by Al Fayha on the arrival of the Nigerian said, 'The pride we have in our heritage and the glory of our ancestors led us to choose Munikh Castle built over 600 years ago which symbolizes steadfastness and strength, as the venue for welcoming newly-signed Al Fayhaa player Anthony Nwakaeme through one of the most famous folk arts in Saudi Arabia."

Nwakaeme will now join Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo in Saudi Arabia.