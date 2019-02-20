World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and challenger Jarrell Miller both had to be restrained as their New York face off on Tuesday, February 19 turned physical.

Joshua is set to make his American boxing debut when he takes on Miller in a grudge encounter scheduled for the iconic Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1.

There have been reports of animosity between Joshua and Miller following a confrontation last year while the British boxer was in America.

Miller having a home crowd advantage was in a cherry mood as he riled up the media and supporters at the occasion.

Joshua entered the press conference for the first official face-off against Miller who shoved him at the first chance of contact.

Both Joshua and Miller accused each other of using drugs as they made threats to knock each other out.

Joshua said, "Jarrell Miller is a little b **** , I’m coming to knock him the f*** out. He’s an ex-kickboxer and drug abuser and he punches like a fairy.

"I’m paying his mum's rent now, I’m the landlord.

“[Tyson] Fury knocked him down seven times in sparring; he’s the softest puncher in heavyweight boxing.

“I’m confident that I’ll ram my jab down his throat and I’ll knock him out. For a 300lb guy he punches like a p****; the only way he can win is by a lucky punch.”

"He's just stupid and ignorant. He can't punch and he hasn't got a great work rate. He's an ex-PED user and kickboxer.

"He hasn't got a brain cell so it was easy to get in his head.

"He's coming up against a true fighter and he can't beat me on his best day. I'll beat Miller and knock him out."

Miller, on the other hand, stated that he is ready to knock out the Joshua who was awarded the honour of the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) from Prince Charles.

He said: “I’m ready; I breathe, eat and sleep Anthony Joshua.

“I’ve got a picture of him as my screensaver, I’ve got a picture of him on my wall. I wake up in the morning and I think Anthony Joshua.

"This is bigger than boxing, this is bigger than belts."

Miller also added that Joshua ducked Dillan Whyte as he stormed off the stage.

Miller said, “He didn’t want this fight first; he wanted easy money. He wanted Dillian Whyte first but he’s a cheap ass motherf ***** and didn’t want to pay Dillian Whyte.

“All that humble crap, he’s full of s***. Boxing is not a humble sport, how do you expect me to be happy with someone who can take my life from me?"

Joshua and Miller are set to meet on Saturday, June 1 for the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) titles.