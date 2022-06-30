TRANSFERS

Another Super Eagles star could join Nottingham Forest but Leeds United are also interested

Joba Ogunwale
The Tricky Trees are not done with the Nigerian market, although there could be some competition from Jesse Marsch's men.

Ola Aina is a target for both Nottingham Forest and Leeds United (IMAGO / Shengolpixs)
Nottingham Forest have their eyes set on another Nigerian international just days after completing the signing of Taiwo Awoniyi.

Forest paid a club-record fee of €20.50m to sign Awoniyi from Union Berlin, but it appears they are ready to bring in another Super Eagles star to join their Nigerian import.

According to La Gazzetta dello sport via Tuttomercatoweb, Forest are interested in bringing Ola Aina back to the Premier League.

The newly-promoted side are preparing for life in the English topflight and have identified Aina as a potential transfer target as they hope to stay beyond next season.

Aina has Premier League experience, having played at Fulham on loan from Torino in the 2020/2021 season. And with the Nigerian international's future in Turin uncertain, a return to the Premier League with Forest could be on the cards.

However, the Tricky Trees are not the only club interested in signing the former Chelsea player. Forest also face competition from Leeds United, who are also interested in signing a full-back.

Leeds, who only managed to beat the drop last season, want Aina as they plan to build on the squad that finished 17th in the Premier League last season.

Aina has already hinted that he would like to leave Turin after a difficult campaign with Torino. The Nigerian was a regular in the first half of the season but lost his place after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, potential suitors will likely have to pay €6.00m if they want to bring the versatile Super Eagles defender to the Premier League.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

