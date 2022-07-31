Another Jollof war is looming as Nigeria take on Ghana in CHAN qualifiers

The tie was confirmed after Ghana beat Benin 1-0 at the Stade de l'Amitié on Saturday to complete a double over their West African rivals.

A goal from Afriyie Barnieh in the 81st minute was the Black Stars needed to set up the playoff clash against Nigeria.

Nigeria and Ghana renew rivalry

The Black Stars will be fired up for the encounter as they have not been to a CHAN tournament since 2014, while Nigeria will hope they can rediscover their magic again under Salisu Yusuf after crashing out in the group stage last time out.

The home-based Eagles had their best outing in the competition's history under Salisu in 2018, finishing second.

The CHAN qualifying clash between Nigeria and Ghana is the latest in their age-long rivalry.

Nigeria-Ghana face off again

This year alone, the two countries have faced each other three times at different levels. The Super Eagles faced Ghana in the Qatar 2022 World Cup playoff, while the U17 and U20 teams met in the WAFU-B tournament.

Although the Black Stars won the most important one- the World Cup playoff- Nigeria had the upper hand in the WAFU-B tournament.

