Almeria reject Villarreal's bid for Sadiq

However, their recent bid for the former Rangers star has been turned down by Almeria. According to Football Espana, Almeria rejected Villarreal's offer for Sadiq and will only sell him for a fee in the region of €30m (₦12B).

La Union are aware of the interest in their powerful Nigerian forward and are resigned to losing him this summer.

Although the newly-promoted side have made some exciting additions to deal with the potential departure of Sadiq, they are not ready to let him leave on a cheap.

Villarreal are not the only side interested in Sadiq. The Yellow Submarines face competition from Sevilla, who want the Nigerian as a potential replacement for El-Nesyri.

Dortmund's interest in Sadiq

There is also Borussia Dortmund, who are currently looking at Sadiq as a replacement for Sebastien Haller. The Black and Yellows are in the market for a striker after their summer signing, Haller was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Dortmund see Sadiq as a perfect replacement, but they are yet to open talks with Almeria.

