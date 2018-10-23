Pulse.ng logo
Alex Iwobi wins Man of the Match Arsenal 3 vs Leicester City 1

Iwobi named Man of the Match in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Leicester City

Despite not being on the scoresheet Alex Iwobi's performance against Leicester City earned him the Man of the Match award.

  • Published:
Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi wins first Premier League Man of the Match award for the season (Twitter /Arsenal)

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi was selected as the Man of the Match after his side brushed aside Leicester City 3-1 in a Premier League encounter played on Monday, October 22.

Iwobi continued his good form this season to as he was named in Starting line up by Unai Emery upon return from representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria during the international break.

Alex Iwobi stats

The 22-year-old was not among the goalscorers as his team dispatched the Foxes 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium, with Mesut Ozil and a double from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cancelling out an own goal by Hector Bellerin.

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi was selected as the Man of the Match against Leicester City (Getty Images)

Iwobi Man of the Match

Iwobi was not replaced during the encounter as he was left see out the entire duration of the game.

After the encounter he was awarded the Man of the Match award for the performance despite not providing an assist or scoring a goal.

 

It is not the first time this season that Iwobi has been selected as the Man of the Match as his performance in the 4-2 in over Vorskla Poltava in the Europe League earned him massive praise on Twitter also.

Alex Iwobi play IAlex Iwobi has been a consistent performer for Arsenal this season (Arsenal)

After the game Iwobi took to his official Twitter account to post a message along with a picture to celebrate his achievement.

He said, "That’s What We Like! Another Win! #YaaDigg    . Prince Strikes Again "

 

Speaking to the Arsenal oficial Twitter handle Iwobi said. "Thank you to the fans , coming to watch again, big performance let's keep it going, we've got 10 wins let's try make it 11."

 

Playing against his compatriots Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, Iwobi was victorious again.

Alex Iwobi play Iwobi was the victorious Nigerian against compatriots Iheanacho and Ndidi (Twitter/Alex Iwobi )

Iwobi is expected to return to action when Arsenal take on Portuguese Primera Liga side Sporting CP in their next Europa League encounter scheduled for Thursday, October 25.

