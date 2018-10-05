news

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi was thrilled with his performance and contribution as they beat Qarabag 3-0 in Azerbiajan in their second group game of the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League played on Thursday, October 4.

Iwobi continued from his man of the match performance in their last group encounter against Vorskla Poltava which ended in a 4-2 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Goals from defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, midfielders Emile Smith Rowe and Matteo Guendouzi gave Arsenal a comfortable victory away from home.

Like the previous group encounter where Iwobi provided an assist for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, he also put Smith Rowe through on goal for their second of the game in the 53 minute

Iwobi was named in the starting line up by new Arsenal manager Unai Emery and was substituted for French striker Alexandre Lacazette in the 71 minute.

The 22-year-old took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the teams win and his assist with a message and picture of him and Smith Rowe.

The message said, “Great win away from homeMr emilesmithrowe. How may I assist you #HaleEnd #WeAreArsenal.”

Iwobi has been used in most games as Arsenal have racked up eight successive victories across all competitions since their defeat to Chelsea and Manchester City in the opening day.