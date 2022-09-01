Alex Iwobi shows off style, talks about Nigerian heritage and Hannah Montana

The 26-year-old midfielder in an interview with Footballer Fits explained the components that make up his style.

Iwobi was born in Lagos Nigeria but raised in London which influences his perspective about life and style.

The former Arsenal man is now a key figure for a struggling Everton side under Frank Lampard. In the interview, Iwobi explained the influence professional football has on the world.

He said, “Me especially, I don’t notice how big of an influence we have on people until, for example, I go to Northern Ireland.

"Sometimes I think they’ll just see me as someone else, but when you go and you see how it makes them so happy when you share your experiences, it’s life-changing.”

Iwobi on Arsenal style influence

According to Iwobi, his style was greatly influenced by a former teammate also of Nigerian descent Chuba Akpom.

Akpom and Iwobi both came through the Arsenal youth setup at Hale End. Iwobi took a great deal from Akpom after he signed a deal with international sports brand Adidas

He said, “At that time, Chuba Akpom was the best-dressed. He got an Adidas deal and he used to dress just Adidas and he’d make it look sick.

"He had a high-top and high-tops were the thing at that time so he made it look wavey, so I’d say Chuba was the man with the drip back then.”

Iwobi on Nigerian heritage

As for his Nigerian household, Iwobi reveals the need to keep it simple but also authentic.

He added, “At secondary school and at all the discos if you had the latest Astros and jeans, you were the man. K Swiss’ were a big thing back then too.

If you had Prada or True Religion jeans, you were the man. But me? I just about made it to Lyle & Scott and Voi jeans. I couldn’t get the True Religions, if I did I was done, my Mum would have been angry at me.”

“I had a black Ralph Lauren tracksuit with the red horse but I remember I asked my Dad to get me one and he was like ‘yeah, no problem’.

“I thought something was wrong, he came back with one and the horse was facing the wrong way.

“I was like nahhh, it was mad! The jockey with the stick was bent, I said to my Dad ‘nah come on man, I’d rather you just get a plain shirt than a fake ting!’ But my parents tried for me, man.”

Iwobi on NBA

Iwobi also is greatly influenced by the style of basketball stars in the NBA.

NBA players have now commercialized their walk into the arena ahead of the game, parading several designer outfits and trends.

Iwobi is a huge fan of the NBA and is constantly looking at the latest tips to shape his style off the pitch.

He added, “I enjoy the NBA when they walk in, I can’t lie. It looks sick. I’m sure the club want me to be coming in my tracksuit, but yeah I would go hard to games.

"I’d come how they [NBA players] come with their latest Goyard bags and all of that.

"The only thing that’s stressful would be making sure every week you’re patterned but apart from that, it looks sick and I enjoy it.”

“If they’re watching us, they must be bored sick of seeing tracksuits all the time,” Iwobi jokes. “But tunnel fits in football? I would like that.”

Iwobi on Hannah Montana

According to Iwobi, Music is a huge part of his life and was influenced by shows like Hannah Montana.

He said, “When’s the last time I listened to Hannah Montana?,

“There are phases because obviously, it takes me back to my youth days if I listen to High School Musical songs or something.”

“That was a phase so yeah, I’ll go with Hilary Duff. At our grown ages you know,”