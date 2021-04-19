Alex Iwobi says NFF have asked him about Ebere Eze in their attempt to get foreign-born players to commit to Nigeria

The NFF in recent years, have gotten a slew of such players, including Iwobi to commit to Nigeria after playing at the youth level for European countries.

Their attention is now on Crystal Palace star Ebere Eze who plays for England at the youth level, and Iwobi has revealed that the NFF have asked him about the player.

“Recently they get to ask me about so many players in England now, I feel like the scouting now has improved with Nigerian players based in England,” Iwobi said on Nedum Onuoha’s podcast, Kickback with Nedum.

“I have been asked couple of questions, for example about Ebere Eze, Sheyi Ojo, about so many other players they are looking to get in. I feel like it is improving.”

The NFF have continued to court Eze who has revealed that he is not in a hurry to decide his international allegiance.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, the 22-year-old trained with the Super Eagles in March 2017 before playing for the England U20.

Twitter

The midfielder met with NFF boss Amaju Pinnick in November 2019 to discuss his international future and requested to be allowed to focus on his club football.