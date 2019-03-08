Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has stated that he is confident his team will beat Rennes to qualify for the qualify for the quarterfinal of the 2019 Europa League.

Arsenal lost 1-3 away Rennes on Thursday, March 7 in their round of 16 clash at the Stade de la Route de Lorient.

Iwobi scored the opening goal of the encounter when he converted a ball through to him by Nacho Monreal in the fourth minute.

However, the French Ligue 1 side came into the game Sokratis Papastathopoulos was sent off for Arsenal in the 41st for his second yellow card of the encounter.

Benjamin Bourigeaud gave the home side a lifeline equalizing before the half time break before a Monreal own goal and a late strike by Ismaila Sarr gave the home team a two-goal advantage ahead of the second leg.

Iwobi did not finish the encounter as he was substituted for French midfield youngster Matteo Guendouzi in the 52nd minute.

The Nigerian midfielder took to his official Instagram account to post a defiant message backing his team to turn the tie around when they host Rennes at the Emirates Stadium.

He said, “Still got another 90 [minutes], we go again.”

Iwobi has scored a total of five goals this season across 37 games in several competitions which is an improvement in contribution under new Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

Iwobi's goal could prove crucial in the second leg as two unanswered goals by the Gunners in the Emirates will guarantee their place in the next round.

He is expected to be in the starting line up when Arsenal face rivals Manchester United in their next Premier League encounter scheduled for Sunday, March 10 before welcoming Rennes for the second leg against scheduled for Thursday, March 14.