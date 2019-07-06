After the embarrassing 2-0 loss to Madagascar in their last group game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) the Super Eagles of Nigeria had to play Cameroon in the second round.

It looked like some sort of retribution. The Super Eagles had no business losing that game to Madagascar to relinquish top spot in Group B and a hard route to the final awaited them.

It was Cameroon and then Egypt- if the AFCON 2019 host bar any surprise beat South Africa in their second-round clash.

The mention of Cameroon sends a chill down the spine of any football-loving Nigerian. No country has given more heartbreaks to Nigerians in AFCON history than Cameroon.

Nigeria have three AFCON titles and should have won more if they had not lost three times in the final to Cameroon with the final of Nigeria/Ghana 2000 played on home soil still fresh in memory.

This was more than just a game and the Super Eagles needed a win to evoke passion from Nigerians whose enthusiasm has been dimmed from their embarrassing 2-0 loss to Madagascar.

Twitter

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr returned to his strongest XI with Daniel Akpeyi, Kenneth Omeruo, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi back.

It started slowly in Alexandria with few chances before Odion Ighalo out of nowhere gave Nigeria the lead in the 19th minute.

Nigeria’s goal came from a freekick which wasn’t well-cleared. The ball fell to Omeruo who crossed for Ighalo to score from close range.

It was a rare early goal from the Super Eagles who had not scored in the first half at AFCON 2019.

Cameroon, however, fought back and just before halftime there got their reward with two goals in the space of three minutes.

Quick goals

Stephen Bahoken got an equaliser for the Indomitable Lions in the 41st minute pouncing on a cross which had evaded Omeruo to finish past Nigeria’s goalkeeper Akpeyi.

They were 2-1 up in the 44th through Clinton Njie who used his strength and pace to beat Ola Aina before slotting the ball past Akpeyi for Cameroon’s second.

CAF

Nigeria were in trouble. Not since their 2-1 loss to Argentina in the a year ago have they scored after going behind but Ighalo who got the blame for that defeat because of a couple of missed chances, scored again in the second half to bring Nigeria level.

The Super Eagles were not particularly better after the restart but Ighalo could not miss from close range in the 62nd minute after he was put through on goal by Ahmed Musa.

CAF

Three minutes later, the striker turned provider, picking up a pass just outside the area to pick out an onrushing Iwobi who finished past Onana for Nigeria’s winner.

The Indomitable Lions stretched the Super Eagles as the second half wore on. Omeruo had to clear in the box while Akpeyi dived well to save late in the game.

Special mention should be paid to Samuel Chukwueze who things made lively for the Super Eagles after he came on for Simon in the 60th minute just before Nigeria’s second and third goal of the game.

The win against Cameroon has sure made the loss to Madagascar a forgotten issue but it will continue to hunt the Super Eagles as host Egypt, possibly awaits in the quarterfinals.