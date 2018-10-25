Pulse.ng logo
Alex Iwobi learning from world class Arsenal's Mesut Ozil

Iwobi says he's learning from 'world class' Ozil

Alex Iwobi has credited his impeccable form this season to his German teammate Mesut Ozil.

  • Published:
Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi play Iwobi says playing with Ozil is improving his game (Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has stated that he is learning from world-class Mesut Ozil.

The 21-year-old is in fine form this season under new manager Unai Emery as they continued their winning streak to 10 games after a 3-1 win over Leicester City.

Iwobi who is still developing as a professional footballer has credited his remarkable form this season to the German maestro.

Alex Iwobi stats

In an interview with Standard Sport, Iwobi revealed how Ozil is helping him to greatness both on an off the pitch.

Alex Iwobi and Hector Bellerin play Iwobi is having a good season under Unai Emery (Arsenal)

 

Iwobi revealed that since training with Iwobi at the tender age of 17, his game has improved.

He said,  “I get the privilege to play with him every day.

“I have been training with him since I was 17 and I have seen what he can do. The quality he has in training and matches shows he is a world-class player and he proved that again [on Monday].

“He gives me advice in a different way. He jokes around but always tells me I can do more — even last night he was saying I can do more, he is always one of those guys.”

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi has been a regular under Unai Emery this season (Twitter/Alex Iwobi )

 

Iwobi also revealed that aside from being able to improve on his game while training with Ozil, the German also offers him words of advice to help his game.

He said, “But he is always happy, always encouraging me and giving me the confidence to express myself. It is not just Mesut who is captain, there are lots of leaders.

Arsenal stats

 “We are a team who just like to help each other so we are always giving information and communicating.

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi was awarded the man of the match award for his performance against Leicester City (Twitter /Arsenal)

 

“Mesut will come across as laid-back but he is helping everyone in a different way and he helps me a lot.”

Iwobi who was voted Man of the Match against Leicester City will hope to be in good form when Arsenal take on Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League on Thursday, October 25.

