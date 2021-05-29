Alex Iwobi is now a Puma athlete
Iwobi has left Nike and pitched a tent with Puma.
Iwobi has been a Nike athlete since he came up at Arsenal, but the midfielder recently revealed on social media that he has signed with Puma.
The 25-year-old shared a photo of himself wearing a Puma branded sweatsuit with a Puma-branded football boot in his hands.
The details of his new deal with Puma has not been revealed but it is expected that he will earn something from it.
Deals with sports brands are part of a player’s commercial activities.
