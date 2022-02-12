Iwobi makes first Premier League start in 4 months, helps Lampard record first PL victory in Leeds United mauling

Iwobi made his first league start for the Toffees in four months (104 days) since he last featured from the off in a 2-1 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 1, 2021.

Lively iwobi turn in good first-half performance

The 25-year-old forward played all 90 minutes as new Everton manager Frank Lampard picked up his first Premier League victory since he was appointed to the Goodison Park managerial seat.

Iwobi was a lively outlet on the right-wing throughout the first half as Lampard bounced back from last week's 3-1 defeat away at Newcastle United in the English manager's first Premier League match in charge of Everton.

First-half goals from Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane put Everton in the driving seat while Anthony Gordon's 78th-minute goal secured the points for Everton's first league win since December 6 against Arsenal.

Lampard returns Everton to winning ways

Everton recorded only their second win in 16 league matches since late September 2021 as well as keeping their first clean sheet in 11 matches since a 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on November 7, 2021.

Per SofaScore, Iwobi completed 82.9% of his passes, made 5 key passes, made 3 successful tackles, made 1 interception, and had 3 shots blocked.