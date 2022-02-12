Iwobi makes first Premier League start in 4 months, helps Lampard record first PL victory in Leeds United mauling

Damola Ogungbe
Iwobi played from start to finish as Frank Lampard defeats Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United by 3-0 scoreline

Alex Iwobi staked his claim for regular minutes under Frank Lampard with an encouraging performance on Saturday (Twitter/Alex Iwobi)
Super Eagles winger Alex Iwobi was in the thick of the action on Saturday as he lined out for Everton in their 3-0 victory over Leeds United at Goodison Park.

Iwobi made his first league start for the Toffees in four months (104 days) since he last featured from the off in a 2-1 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 1, 2021.

The 25-year-old forward played all 90 minutes as new Everton manager Frank Lampard picked up his first Premier League victory since he was appointed to the Goodison Park managerial seat.

Lampard gave Iwobi his first full 90 minutes in the Premier league since December 16 against Chelsea
Iwobi was a lively outlet on the right-wing throughout the first half as Lampard bounced back from last week's 3-1 defeat away at Newcastle United in the English manager's first Premier League match in charge of Everton.

First-half goals from Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane put Everton in the driving seat while Anthony Gordon's 78th-minute goal secured the points for Everton's first league win since December 6 against Arsenal.

Everton recorded only their second win in 16 league matches since late September 2021 as well as keeping their first clean sheet in 11 matches since a 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on November 7, 2021.

Iwobi picked up a yellow card in the 74th minute as Everton tried to see out the match (Everton)
Per SofaScore, Iwobi completed 82.9% of his passes, made 5 key passes, made 3 successful tackles, made 1 interception, and had 3 shots blocked.

Everton remain 16th on the log but the Toffees have now reduced the gap between them and Leeds United (15th) and Brentford (14th) to one point and two points respectively with one and three games in hand.

