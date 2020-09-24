Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi put in a brilliant display as Everton beat Fleetwood Town 5-2 in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Iwobi put in a goal and an assist to help the Toffees progress to the fourth round.

His assist came via a backheel with which he completed a one-two with Richarlison which allowed the Brazilian to fire Everton into a 2-0 lead.

Following a Fleetwood goal, Iwobi restored Everton’s two-goal lead with a left-foot finish inside the box for his first goal of the season.

It is the first time Arsenal academy graduate is scoring and assisting in the same match in his career.

Aside from the goal and assist, Iwobi had a busy evening, probing and running at the opposition defence at every given opportunity.

The performance is a respite for the 24-year-old who has divided opinion all his career and has seen himself struggle for first-team minutes with Everton’s signing of midfield players like James Rodriguez.

“Our performance tonight showed the confidence and the quality we have,” Iwobi told Sky Sports after the game.

“We’ve got strength in depth and were able to rotate the team and get a performance today so it shows we have a good team for the season.

“It was a good experience for me to get 90 minutes under my belt as I’m trying to get fit for all competitions so it was good for the manager to give me the opportunity today.

“Everyone wants to play so hopefully I can give the manager a headache and get involved as much as I can.”

The Nigeria international will be hoping to make more impact for Everton when they travel to Crystal Palace for a Premier League meeting on Saturday, September, 26.