The Alex Iwobi conversation has gotten better for his fans in recent weeks. With fine performances for Everton, Iwobi seems to be finally hitting form for the Carlo Ancelotti side.

From the wingback to winger role, Iwobi’s improvements have been visible even to his harshest critic.

On Tuesday, January 12, 2020, he delivered again, impressing as Everton got a 2-1 win away at Wolves to move to fourth on the Premier League table.

The Nigerian wasn’t just good at Molineux Stadium, even better, he got a deserved goal that complemented his marked improvement in recent weeks.

The goal came in the sixth minute following an excellent build-up play by the Toffees.

Yerry Mina progressed from the back with the ball and passed to Iwobi who was on the right. The Nigerian quickly laid it up for James Rodríguez who floated a long ball to Lucas Digne.

After his pass to Rodriguez, Iwobi showed incredible off the ball movement to get inside the box to get on Digne’s one time ball.

An exquisite right-foot finish into the bottom corner put Everton in the lead.

It was a goal that showed how far Iwobi has come since his underwhelming days and the confidence that has come from his consistent showings.

Aside from his goal, Iwobi, as usual, provided an outlet for running for Everton and was always a threat with the way he moved the ball forward every time it got to him.

He should have had a second goal, but his shot was too close to Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

In the game, the 24-year-old had the most ball recoveries (eight), most duels won (seven), most tackles (four), most shots (three) and most shots on target (two) according to Squawka.