Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi will be leaving his boyhood club Arsenal who have agreed on a £40m to sell the forward to Everton.

Iwobi became a subject of interest from Everton on Wednesday, August 7 but initial £30m bid from the Premier League club was turned by Arsenal.

Everton returned with a better offer believed to be around £40m on Premier League Summer transfer deadline day.

Although Unai Emery was not keen on letting go of the 23-year-old, Arsenal have been forced to sell to recoup much-needed cash.

Although an announcement was not made before the close of the Premier League transfer window at 5 pm on Thursday, it is understood that Everton filed in the paperwork in time and now have two hours to finalise the deal.

Iwobi came through the ranks at the Gunners, playing 149 times and scoring 15 goals.

The Super Eagles star will be Everton’s seventh summer signing following the arrivals of Jonas Lossl, defender Djibril Sidibe, midfielders Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and striker Moise Kean.