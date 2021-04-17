Alex Iwobi didn't do much as Everton and Tottenham draw 2-2

He started on the right side of the attack and didn't do much until he was taken off in the 61st minute.

For the 61 minutes he played, the Nigerian had little impact with lots of short passes and a host of tracking back runs.

He had a chance to trouble the Tottenham goalkeeper late in the first half but his shot from inside the box after Richarlison played him in.

Iwobi is erratic in front of goal, not clinical by an inch of any imagination; from a good position, that shot looked like it was even going wide before the block.

There wasn't much to his performance on Friday night, no urgency, no enthusiasm; it just seemed like he floated through the game.

The kind of impact he was expected to make was what his replacement Séamus Coleman had when he came on.

Coleman didn't need much time to make his impact and got his assist just a minute after he came on.

He ran deep with the ball into the Spurs' half, played a fantastic one-two with Richarlison before sending a low cross into the box for Gylfi Sigurðsson to finish into the net for his second goal.

In just a minute, Coleman, a right-back by trade, showed more attacking impetus than Iwobi.

That tells the current state of the 24-year-old right now. Without aplomb, out of ideas and stagnant.

It's his second season at Everton after his over £40m move from Arsenal, and Iwobi has not been outrightly convincing.

It's not entirely his doing; he's still being played in a position he lacks the skills to thrive in and has not had the run of games to gain his confidence.