Akwa United hold trophy parade in Uyo after winning a first league title in history

On Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 37 of 2020/2021 season on Sunday, August 1, Akwa United beat MFM FC at home 5- 3 to get an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

Twitter

Akwa United wrapped up their first league title in their history with one game to go with that three points.

The league title win was well celebrated by Uyo fans, who came in large numbers to witness the win on Sunday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

“The feeling in Uyo is like Super Eagles are in town. The fans are really out to witness Akwa United lift their first-ever NPFL title,” sports journalist Sulaiman Pooja Adebayo said on Twitter.

On Monday, the party continued with a title parade around the city.