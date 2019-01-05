12 new players have been unveiled by Akwa United ahead of the start of the 2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

﻿With the NPFL season set to kick off on Sunday, January 13﻿, Akwa United have concluded plans in recruits as they unveiled 12 fresh faces at the Nest of Champions in Uyo on Friday, January 4.

Akwa United who won the 2017 Aiteo Cup and represnted the country in the CAF Confederation Cup are aiming to start the season with a high as they presented the new players to fans, supporters and stakeholders stating their intentions for the new season.

The newly recruited players include NPFL veterans, Super Eagles stars and some new faces.

New recruits

The new recruits include Super Eagles forward Mfon Udoh who scored 23 goal in a single season while at Enyimba which is the highest ever in the NPFL.

Others are Juwon Oshaniwa who won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles, Brazilian midfielder Alberico Barbosa Da Silva, Markson Ojobo, Emeka Atuloma and Ndifreke Effiong.

Cameroonian goalkeeper Jean Efala, Ivoirien defender Blaise Adou, Ocheme Edoh, Wilson Elu, Wisdom Fernando and Samuel Akpan.

They also unveiled two new assistant coaches Isreal Jose Lira and Daniel Japhetto support Brazilan coach Raphael Everton who was appointed in the summer.

In a report by Akwa United, Mfon Udoh spoke on behalf of the new recruits stating that they will contribute their quota.

He said, “On behalf of my colleagues, I want to say that we are delighted to join a big team like Akwa United. This is a team that have won two Federation Cup titles in three years and have also played on the continent, so we are glad to be part of this great club.

“I have confidence in the quality of players in this team, they are some of the very best in the NPFL and we have a young coach who is ambitious too, so we have come to Akwa United to win trophies. We are ready to give our all and help the team to achieve it’s set goals.”

Akwa United start their NPFL campaign against El Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri on Sunday 13th January, 2019.