Akinkunmi Amoo: Hammarby 'satisfied' with the biggest sale in the club's history

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

19-year-old Nigerian winger Amoo has joined Copenhagen on a four-and-a-half-year deal

Akinwunmi Amoo (CAF)
Akinwunmi Amoo (CAF)

Swedish club Hammarby is satisfied with Akinkunmi Amoo's latest career move after the young midfielder joined Danish side Copenhagen.

Recommended articles

As per Pulse Sports Nigeria via the club's website, the 19-year-old winger has put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal worth 4.5m with the Danish side which will see the player be at the club till the summer of 2026.

Amoo is one of Nigeria's most creative players this season in Europe. He has scored 40 chances with five assists.
Amoo is one of Nigeria's most creative players this season in Europe. He has scored 40 chances with five assists. Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the move, club CEO, Richard von Yxkull, says that while the move came sooner than they had planned, the club is satisfied to have completed the biggest transfer sale in their history.

"This sale may come a little earlier than what we saw in front of us in our original plan but we are satisfied with the deal," he said.

"It is Hammarby's biggest transfer ever, which opens up opportunities and makes us even stronger. We wish Amoo great luck," Yxkull added.

Akinkunmi Amoo
Akinkunmi Amoo Pulse Nigeria

Amoo joined the Swedish first division outfit as an 18-year-old almost two years ago, after following him as a 16-year-old through the club's chief scout, Mikael Hjelmberg.

He made his first-team debut for the club on September 14, 2020, against Helsinborg in the Allsvenskan.

He went on to make 35 appearances for the club in the Swedish first division, scoring nine goals and assisting six others.

Sporting Director, Jesper Jansson, who also played a key role in bringing Amoo to the club, said the club had no other option but to let the talented wide forward leave as the offer was too good to turn down.

Akinkunmi Amoo
Akinkunmi Amoo Pulse Nigeria

"It has been fantastic to work with such a talented player as 'Akin' and see him grow from here with us," Jansson stated.

"Of course, we would have liked to see him with us for another season but this was something 'Akin' really wanted and the offer from FCK is so good that it gives us opportunities to reinvest in our squad in a way that will raise the quality further a few steps," he concluded.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Ronaldo, Rashford, and other Man United stars unfollow Greenwood on social media after allegations

Ronaldo, Rashford, and other Man United stars unfollow Greenwood on social media after allegations

Akinkunmi Amoo: Hammarby 'satisfied' with the biggest sale in the club's history

Akinkunmi Amoo: Hammarby 'satisfied' with the biggest sale in the club's history

Football: Five Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals facts

Football: Five Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals facts

Salah-led Egypt tackle Cameroon in 'third final before final'

Salah-led Egypt tackle Cameroon in 'third final before final'

Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Transfer Deadline Day Gist: Aubameyang to Barcelona? Mbappe agree €50m deal with Real Madrid

Transfer Deadline Day Gist: Aubameyang to Barcelona? Mbappe agree €50m deal with Real Madrid

Trending

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Beyond the Top 5: 5 Championship players to Premier League teams

English Championship superstars

AFCON2021: Dango goes from hero to zero as 10-man Stallions beat Tunisia

Dango Outtara celebrates his decisive goal.