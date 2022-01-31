Akinkunmi Amoo: Hammarby 'satisfied' with the biggest sale in the club's history

As per Pulse Sports Nigeria via the club's website, the 19-year-old winger has put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal worth 4.5m with the Danish side which will see the player be at the club till the summer of 2026.

Speaking on the move, club CEO, Richard von Yxkull, says that while the move came sooner than they had planned, the club is satisfied to have completed the biggest transfer sale in their history.

"This sale may come a little earlier than what we saw in front of us in our original plan but we are satisfied with the deal," he said.

"It is Hammarby's biggest transfer ever, which opens up opportunities and makes us even stronger. We wish Amoo great luck," Yxkull added.

Amoo joined the Swedish first division outfit as an 18-year-old almost two years ago, after following him as a 16-year-old through the club's chief scout, Mikael Hjelmberg.

He made his first-team debut for the club on September 14, 2020, against Helsinborg in the Allsvenskan.

He went on to make 35 appearances for the club in the Swedish first division, scoring nine goals and assisting six others.

Sporting Director, Jesper Jansson, who also played a key role in bringing Amoo to the club, said the club had no other option but to let the talented wide forward leave as the offer was too good to turn down.

"It has been fantastic to work with such a talented player as 'Akin' and see him grow from here with us," Jansson stated.