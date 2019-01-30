Player of Nigerian descent Akin Famewo has signed for English Championship side Norwich City.

The 20-year-old defender signed a two-year-deal with Norwich City which will last until 2020 from lower division side Luton Town.

Famewo who started his career as a centre back due to his height but during his time with Grimsby Town in the Sky Bet League Two he was converted to a left back.

Speaking to the Norwich website after his move, Famewo stated that he joined to continue his development.

He said, “I’m just so happy to be here.

“I’ve been wanting to come here for a long time. Norwich is where my mum’s side of the family are from.

“It’s a big thing for me to be here because since I was young, I was always interested in Norwich and my family are big fans of the Club. It’s a privilege to be here.

“It was this time last year when I first heard about the Club’s interest in me. There was a little murmuring about it [a move] but nothing came of it.

“It doesn’t matter though because I’m here now and I’m ready to crack on and break into that first-team.”

He also stated that he aim to become a first team player with Norwich in the nearest future.

He said, “Everyone wants to get more games and get more experience but I feel like the experiences I have had other the past 18 months will help me going forward.

“Everything is very positive here and the vibe around the training ground is a very good one. I’ve only been here a couple of days.

“The pathway is definitely there and I definitely back myself and my abilities to be able to prove myself. Hats off to the boys who have made the step up so far.

“The plan is always to break into the first-team, as soon as possible. But we’ll see how things go.”

Famewo will hope to play first game when Norwich City take on Leeds United on Saturday, February 2.

Famewo is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria as he has not yet played for England's Three Lions.